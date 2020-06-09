Noel Whelan claims Celtic are looking to sign Aaron Hickey

Celtic have been linked with a move for the 17-year-old full-back Aaron Hickey.

The player is thought to be a target for European giants Bayern Munich, Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester City as well.





Popular pundit Noel Whelan thinks that Celtic are making a move for the player and Hickey will find it difficult to turn down an approach from the Hoops.

He also added that Hearts are unlikely to reject Celtic’s offer when it arrives.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “Celtic are moving very swiftly to bring him in. Whether he starts is a different matter but he will certainly improve around the better quality of players he will play with and against – with Celtic playing in Europe. A hard one to turn down.

“Young full-back, could play for Celtic, just been relegated with Hearts – no brainer really. He has got to go and Celtic obviously see a young, quality player in this kid.”

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can sign Hickey this summer. Clearly, there is a lot of competition for his services.

However, Hickey has played for Celtic before and the Hoops could provide him with a simpler route to the first team as compared to the likes of Bayern and Chelsea.

A move to Parkhead might be ideal for his career right now. Hickey needs to be at a club where he can play first-team football.

The likes of Bayern are well stocked with established stars and Hickey will find it difficult to break into the first team setup there.

If Celtic manage to sign Hickey, it could solve their left-back issues for the foreseeable future.