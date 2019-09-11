Noel Whelan believes Manchester United could make £90 million transfer bid for West Ham United Declan Rice

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice recently claimed he has got the ability to play for a club like Manchester United in the future, and there is no denying the fact that the England international dreams of making a huge move someday.
Noel Whelan believes he is good enough to do that in January and even break the Premier League record for the most expensive transfer.
“I think Declan Rice could be the next player who goes for a Premier League record fee. We have just seen Harry Maguire go for £80million and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rice goes for more than that, above £90million, even,” the pundit told Football Insider.
“He’s young, English, hugely talented and is such a long way from his peak. You look at a team like Man United, who need a midfield anchorman and you can see it happening.
“They don’t mind paying over the odds for a player, as we saw in the summer. I could see them looking to get Rice in January.”
Having established himself as a starter for both club and country, the West Ham star has continued to see his stocks rise, and the Hammers could struggle to hold on to him going forward.
Rice was linked with Manchester City in the summer as a replacement for Fernandinho, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Red Devils come after him given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dire need for a quality midfielder.
The EPL record transfer fee currently stands at £89 million – one United paid Juventus to re-sign Paul Pogba in the summer of 201.
The Old Trafford outfit also hold the world-record fee for a defender after bringing in Maguire from Leicester City in the summer, and they surely wouldn’t hesitate to break the bank for the West Ham midfield sensation if need be.