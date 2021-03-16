Noel Whelan believes Ben Davies would suit Celtic more than Liverpool

Liverpool signed Ben Davies from Preston North End during the January transfer window to cope with their injury crisis.

The 25-year-old defender is yet to start for the reigning Premier League champions, and popular pundit Noel Whelan believes that Celtic will be keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation at the Merseyside club.





The Hoops were heavily linked with a move for the centre-back before joining Liverpool, and Whelan claims that although Davies is a good player, he is not good enough for a club of their stature.

He said to Football Insider: “They’ll probably have a close eye on him in the summer. It’s a team that’s in transition, looking for a new manager, new players, a fresh start a change in personnel and structure.

“It doesn’t surprise me that that they’re still hovering around Davies.

“With Liverpool, you talk about new signings and the players they feel are good enough for the club, and they clearly don’t feel that he is good enough.

“It was a bit of cover that was there for him at the time but is he Liverpool standard? I don’t think so. He’d suit Celtic more than Liverpool.”

The former Preston defender comes across as an emergency signing, and the Reds may decide to move him on at the end of the season when their key defenders are back from injury.

Celtic need defensive reinforcements and Davies could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Shane Duffy next season.

However, Davies will want to prove himself at the Premier League club, and he will be hoping to get an opportunity before the end of the season.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Davies in January, and the Turkish defender has already managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

