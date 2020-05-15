Noel Whelan backs Juan Foyth for Leeds United transfer

Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Tottenham Hotspur central defender Juan Foyth would be a good signing for Leeds United in the summer transfer window.
The former Leeds striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, has outlined why the 22-year-old Argentina international centre-back would make Marcelo Bielsa’s side better.
Whelan told Football Insider: “Foyth from Tottenham, Bielsa and Pochettino both were asking and talking about him at the time to try get him on loan.
“At the time I think Tottenham needed him because of their right-back situation, suspensions and injuries to their centre-halves, because they started playing three at the back halfway through the season, he was required there.
“He’s someone that Marcelo Bielsa has asked about on numerous occasions so that does not surprise me. As cover, we don’t have enough centre-half cover. If Berardi goes, we’re going to need a player like that and he’s got Premiership experience.
“He’s the right age too, 22, still got time and the best years of his football ahead of him. It would be a good time to nail that player down to Leeds United, he can only get better under Bielsa and at Leeds. Would be a great signing.”
Linked with Leeds United
According to Football Insider, Leeds are interested in signing Foyth from Premier League outfit Tottenham this summer.
The news outlet has also claimed that Spurs are open to selling the youngster and will listen to offers for him.
Good signing for Leeds United?
Foyth is a very talented and promising young defender who can still progress and develop as a footballer.
True, the Argentine has not been a huge success at Spurs, but he is only 22 years of age.
Leeds head coach Bielsa is known for improving players and making them better, and given Foyth’s age, there is every chance that he will develop further under his compatriot.
Moreover, if Leeds clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, then they will need to reinforce at the back.
The Premier League and the Championship are suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.