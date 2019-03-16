Noel Whelan and Daniel Gabbidon react to Leeds defeat vs Sheffield United

Leeds United suffered a huge blow in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League following their defeat on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 1-0 against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in the Championship clash at Elland Road.
Chris Basham scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute as United earned all three points away from home.
Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and the former Whites player has given his verdict on the result.
Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday afternoon (2:33pm, March 16, 2019): “We keep talking about opportunities and taking them, especially in big games like this, when the opportunity comes around, you have got to put it in the back of a net.
“It doesn’t matter about all these stats about possession. I don’t care about that, I really don’t. It’s about putting the ball in the back of the net.”
Popular football pundit Daniel Gabbidon has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the result as a “huge win” for the Blades.
Huge result for @SUFC_tweets that! Not season defining at this stage but massive for confidence! 💪🏾
— Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) March 16, 2019
Leeds have now dropped to third in the Championship table with 73 points from 38 games, three points behind league leaders Norwich City.
Leeds will face Millwall next at Elland Road in the Championship after the international break. The Whites are very much in the race for for automatic promotion from the Championship and they should keep their hopes alive.