Noel David Whelan reacts to Leeds United win on Twitter

Leeds United secured an important 1-0 victory against Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship at Bramall Lane.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the Yorkshire derby to to earn all three points for the Whites.
The Spaniard capitalised on a horrible defensive error from Sheffield United to take Leeds United to second in the Championship table after 20 games.
After the match, former Leeds United player Noel David Whelan took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Really proud of @LUFC performance today such a fantastic defensive disciplined display and fight with some fantastic football thrown in , well done lads and to all Leeds Utd fans support , doesn’t the alcohol taste sweeter tonight 🍻😉MOT
— Noel David Whelan (@NoelDavidWhelan) December 1, 2018
Hernandez scored the only goal in the derby in the 82nd minute. Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a horrible mistake as he miscued his pass out of defence straight to Jack Clarke, who squared up for Hernandez to tap in.
The home side created some very good chances. Billy Sharp headed over a fine chance while Conor Washington’s acrobatic effort hit the woodwork in stoppage time.
Leeds United had 44% of possession during the game, and had six shots on target during the course of 90 minutes.