No way back for Compper after latest comments

Celtic centre-back Marvin Compper has been highly critical of manager Brendan Rodgers after his lack of playing time, questioning why he isn’t getting any minutes and revealing that the Hoops tried to move him on before the summer transfer window closed.
Compper joined Celtic from RB Leipzig in January 2018 but has only gone on to make one appearance – vs Morton (3/3/18). The 33-year-old, who has played for the likes of Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim, Fiorentina and Leipzig, is a victim of poor misfortune.
He spent the majority of his debut season sidelined with a calf injury and hasn’t made the matchday squad in one game this campaign. Compper has made only one appearance in the last 18 months and told German outlet Bild how frustrated it’s made him.
“I’m fit and I train very well. Even my team-mates do not understand why I do not play. In the summer I had a calf injury. I got an athletic trainer and a physio at my own expense and made myself fit. Now it is up to the coach Brendan Rodgers to finally give me the trust.
“I still have a contract until 2020, but of course I do not want to sit on the bench. In August, Celtic suggested to me about a change of club. But I do not want to move on so easily. I hope for my chance and want to play.”
Given his contract doesn’t expire at Parkhead until 2020, Compper will surely have to force a move away from Celtic in January or the following summer if his situation fails to change. Now he’s fit and in training, Rodgers’ continuing refusal to select him speaks volumes about what his future holds.
The German international finds himself behind Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry in the pecking order.
