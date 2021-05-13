No Hansi Flick, No Xavi: The hunt for Barcelona’s next manager

Alani Adefunmiloye
Barcelona have contacted the representatives of Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick to ask about his availability this summer, according to ESPN.

The Catalans could replace Ronald Koeman at the end of the season after what has been an underwhelming campaign, and they have also been linked with former midfielder Xavi.


However, the Al Sadd SC manager signed a new two-year extension yesterday, potentially ruling out a return to Camp Nou.

Landing Flick is also not feasible as he is close to replacing Joachim Low as Germany coach.

The Bayern boss has also been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, but it appears he will not be managing any club after leaving the Bundesliga giants.

Both Barcelona and Spurs will have to look elsewhere for the top manager they want from the look of things.

Koeman’s tactics, selections and substitutions have not particularly gone down well with Barcelona fans.

The Dutchman is struggling to deliver, and if he remains at the club beyond this summer, he is unlikely to get a new deal ahead of the expiration of his current one in 2022.

A 2-1 loss to Granada, the goalless draw with Atletico Madrid and Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Levante have all but ended Barca’s title hopes.

Another win for La Liga leaders Atletico will rule them out of the race, and going two seasons without the title is not appreciated by the Catalans.

Koeman could get the chance to lead Barcelona for another season with both Flick and Xavi unavailable, but that would prove to be a gamble and the fans are hoping someone else takes over this summer.

