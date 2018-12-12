Nikola Vlasic admits he could leave Everton

Nikola Vlasic was loaned out to CSKA Moscow in the summer after Marco Silva took charge at Everton.
The 21-year-old highly exciting attacking midfielder joined Everton in 2017 from Hajduk Split for a reported fee of £10 million.
The Croatia international made 19 appearances in all competitions last term, and showed flashes of brilliance. However, Marco Silva felt that he had better options at Goodison Park and loaned him out.
He has made a fine start in Russia, and has been one of the star performers over the early part of the season.
There has been talk of a potential return for Vlasic to Everton once his loan spell ends, but it seems the player is keen to stay at the Russian club.
His comments suggest that he would rather consider a move away from Merseyside next summer.
“I am very happy and glad I’m at CSKA,” Vlasic said to Bob Soccer.
“I truly believe that I am at home, this is my team, and if the decision depended only on me, it would be a very easy choice. I’d say yes and remain a CSKA footballer, but, unfortunately, there are several other interested parties.
“It’s particularly necessary to understand Everton’s position, how it relates to the situation and what they think.
“It’s not up to me. Let’s wait until the summer and see what the decision is.”
Vlasic has scored seven goals and claimed three assists for CSKA this season, and he could still have a part to play for Everton if Silva keeps faith in him.
Everton boss has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, and it remains to be seen whether he gives Vlasic a fair chance to shine at the Merseyside club next season.