Nikola Milenkovic the ‘number one’ target for West Ham

West Ham United are keen on signing Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina before the transfer window closes.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, there is a €3 million gap between the asking price and the amount West Ham are willing to offer for the 23-year-old defender.

The Serbian is the ‘number one’ target for West Ham, and it would be a major surprise if they fail to reach an agreement as the difference between the valuations is marginal.

Milenkovic will be out of contract next summer, and Fiorentina are under pressure to cash in on him in the coming weeks.

West Ham are keen to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities, and Milenkovic has the ability to be an extremely solid acquisition for them.

In 34 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, Milenkovic bagged three goals and one assist.

He also averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 3.6 clearances and one block per match.

Milenkovic is strong in the air, while an 86% pass completion rate highlights his ability to be effective with the ball.

He is ideally suited to the rigours of the Premier League, and West Ham will be desperate to get the deal over the line.

Read: West Ham looking to sign 26-year-old attacker this summer.