Niklas Haugland close to joining Leeds United

It seems exciting young talent Niklas Haugland is on his way to Leeds United following a trial with the Yorkshire club.
According to Bergens Tidende, the 16-year-old, who spent time with Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg, is close to joining Leeds, although it is not clear whether the Norwegian teenager has officially joined.
He was spotted with Leeds’ Under 18 side recently, and now reports claim that the player’s transfer from Fana IL, the Norwegian third tier side, is close to being done with only formalities remaining.
He was described by Mads Vik Tvedte, the Fana sporting director, on Norwegian outlet TV2 as “a very exciting player with great potential”.
Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add one more signing for the senior squad before Friday’s deadline. The Argentine is looking to sign a player from the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether he succeeds in doing so.
Meanwhile, Leeds continue to build players for the future and Haugland seems a good scalp. He has previously spent time at AC Milan, and it looks like he will be starting his professional career at the Yorkshire club.
These are exciting times at the Yorkshire club and Haugland will be hoping to make a strong impact at the junior levels and to make his mark in the senior team in the future.