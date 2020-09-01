Nike unveil England’s 2020 collection

Nike have unveiled the 2020 collection for the England national team.

The collection will be available to shop on the Nike official website from the 1st of September and with the retailers from September 4th.





The latest pair of England kits capture the spirit and togetherness of the young generation Gareth Southgate has at his disposal.

As per the team’s captain, Harry Kane, the squad is closer than ever before and there are no club rivalries affecting the morale of the dressing room. Nike have tried to depict a ‘community of lions’ with their prints on the shirt.

The home shirt is a classic white with a dark blue crew neck and side stripes. The England crest, Nike Swoosh and squad number are placed in the middle of the shirt. The home shirt is complemented by dark blue shorts and white socks.

As for the away kit, it will be blue from head-to-toe with bright red side stripes, a Swoosh and crest. The names and numbers are printed in an exclusive font.

According to the Vice President of Nike Apparel, the designers tried to capture the feel-good factor around the camp and find the perfect blend of tradition and adventure.

Scott Munson said: “There is a feel-good factor surrounding the England team and we wanted to capture all that vibrancy and try some new things. Their collection balances a classic home identity with an adventurous, eye-catching away kit.”