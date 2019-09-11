Blog Teams Rangers Nigerians react to Joe Aribo’s performance against Ukraine

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo played international football for the first time ever on Tuesday night, making his bow for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly against Ukraine.

The 23-year-old London-born Gers man was handed a start by manager Gernot Rohr with Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi missing due to injury, and Aribo definitely proved his quality.

The Rangers midfielder scored four minutes into the game that eventually finished 2-2 and he took charge of proceedings in the middle of the park.

The West African giants are looking to rebuild their team after the likes of John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo hung the boots after the African Cup of Nations, and Nigerians reckon they have found the next best thing in midfield in Aribo.

Here is how some of them reacted to his performance against the Ukrainians on Twitter:

Aribo joined Rangers on a free from Charlton Athletic during the summer, and he has already established himself as a key player under Steven Gerrard, featuring in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership giants thus far.

He has shown he has what it takes to become the best in his position in Scotland, and it will be interesting to see how he fares going forward.

Rangers fans will hope Aribo can help them beat Celtic to the title this term, and Nigerians will surely be more attracted to the league now because of him.

