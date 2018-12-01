Nigel Winterburn comments on Marko Arnautovic amid Manchester United transfer link

Former Manchester United player Nigel Winterburn has suggested that it will take a massive offer to lure Marko Arnautovic away from West Ham United.
The 29-year-old, who joined the Hammers last season on a big money move from Stoke City, is the key player for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
He struggled at the early part of last season, but showed his class under David Moyes, who transformed him. Pellegrini has used him as a striker this season, and he hasn’t disappointed.
This season he has managed five goals and an assist in the Premier League already.
Recently, Arnautovic’s brother and agent Danijel spoke to Gianluca Di Marzio where he stated that the Austria international is ready to play for a Champions League club.
The Mirror reported last week that Manchester United have earmarked Arnautovic as a potential option, with Mourinho even willing to fork out at least £50million for his signature.
Winterburn has praised him as an ‘undoubted talent’ who has a bit of ‘arrogance’ in him. He suggests that Arnautovic can only leave the club if West Ham receive a big money for him.
He adds that the player could refuse to play if a transfer is refused and that could be frustrating for the West Ham fans.
“Arnautovic has that bit of arrogance about him, and has switched to the centre forward role,” Winterburn, exclusively told Starsport.
“He’s got undoubted talent, but it’s always difficult when as a player you’re linked to a big club.
“The only way he’ll go is if the money offered for him is substantial money, which West Ham could reject. The player could throw his toys out the pram, and refuse to play, which can be frustrating for the supporters.
“He’s playing at a high level at this time for the club, and as a player he’s at a smaller club than Manchester United. It would be very frustrating for West Ham fans as they’ve spent a huge amount of money, and it’s almost as if they need to start again if they start selling.”