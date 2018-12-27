Nigel Adkins admits Tommy Elphick might return to Aston Villa

Tommy Elphick has been linked with a return to Aston Villa in January.
The £25,000-a-week defender is currently on loan at Hull City but Dean Smith wants to bring him back in order to add more defensive depth to his side.
It will be interesting to see if the move happens next month.
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has dropped a big hint that the player could be heading to Villa Park in January.
He said: “It’s a big shame if it is (his last game) but we’ll have to wait and see. From my point of view, he’s done great for us and his form has probably alerted Aston Villa to the situation because he was out of there. Now, all of a sudden, there’s a player in form in the Championship that they might have to recall. We’re not saying that is going to happen but there’s a strong possibility it could happen. If it does, we’ll just have to address it.”
Aston Villa need to improve defensively if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League and Elphick’s return makes a lot of sense.
Villa have improved since the arrival of Smith but they are still leaking goals at the back.
Aston Villa fans have now reacted to the reports of Elphick’s return and it seems that they are open to the ideal as well.
They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter and here are some of the tweets from earlier.
I wonder if we will see Tuanzebe again? Elphick will come back and I imagine we will sign another centre back to #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) December 26, 2018
Yoann Barbet from #Brentford to @AVFCOfficial to boost defence, yday’s result clearly showed the weaknesses at the back, #deansmith has managed him and will know how to get the best out of him! A recall for Elphick also a must – midfield and attack is fine, goalkeeper already in
— Danny #AVFC #fitbit 🇬🇧🏴 (@Danny_Singham) December 24, 2018
Doing a great job 👏👏 grealish I hear out for few months an issue but a bit of dealing in Jan be interesting to see who he fancies . Deffo get elphick back in asap . Hopefully abraham not going anywhere soon .
— Mark Groves (@MarkGroves82) December 27, 2018
Elphick back, move Bree to RB and fuck Elmo off. Sign a left back and fuck Hutton off. Then we need a centre mid and DM #avfc
— Harry Johnson (@avfc_johnson) December 26, 2018
need to buy a centre half in January or bring elphick back so Elmo can fuck off and put bree in his actual position! #avfc
— henry (@hroper15) December 26, 2018
With Tuanzebe being out until late Feb we need Elphick back and for us to sign Barbet which I think we will as he’s very good at LB and can also play CB! #avfc
— Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) December 27, 2018
For Me :
– Recall Elphick
– Recall Mitc Clark
– Sign CB (Mason Holgate On Loan)
– Sign RB (Joel Ward)
– Sign LB (Enda Stevens)
– Sign CM (Romaine Sawyers)
Sell : Richards , Lansbury , Elmohamady , MCcormack
Loan : RHM , O’hare , Doyle-Hayes
— 🦁 (@Villianboy93_) December 27, 2018