Nigel Adkins admits Tommy Elphick might return to Aston Villa

27 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Hull City, Transfer News & Rumours


Tommy Elphick has been linked with a return to Aston Villa in January.

The £25,000-a-week defender is currently on loan at Hull City but Dean Smith wants to bring him back in order to add more defensive depth to his side.

It will be interesting to see if the move happens next month.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has dropped a big hint that the player could be heading to Villa Park in January.

He said: “It’s a big shame if it is (his last game) but we’ll have to wait and see. From my point of view, he’s done great for us and his form has probably alerted Aston Villa to the situation because he was out of there. Now, all of a sudden, there’s a player in form in the Championship that they might have to recall. We’re not saying that is going to happen but there’s a strong possibility it could happen. If it does, we’ll just have to address it.”

Aston Villa need to improve defensively if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League and Elphick’s return makes a lot of sense.

Villa have improved since the arrival of Smith but they are still leaking goals at the back.

Aston Villa fans have now reacted to the reports of Elphick’s return and it seems that they are open to the ideal as well.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter and here are some of the tweets from earlier.

