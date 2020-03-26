Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Nicolo Schira provides latest update on Everton target Gabriel

26 March, 2020
Everton are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and the Toffees are reportedly leading the race to sign Lille defender Gabriel.

The 22-year-old has impressed heavily for Lille this season, and he would be a superb addition for Everton. However, he is wanted by a host of European clubs including AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain. Premier League rivals Leicester City are also equally keen for his signature.

According to reliable journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton have offered the Brazilian defender a contract till 2025, and the Toffees will work to finalize the deal with Lille.

Earlier this week, French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN) claimed that three clubs have made a formal move to sign Lille defender Gabriel already.

The report claimed that one Italian and two English sides had already submitted bids for the centre-back. Everton are one of the clubs, and the bid is worth between €27m and €32m (roughly £30m) excluding bonuses.

Everton fans will be very excited with the latest transfer update. Gabriel has made 24 appearances in the Ligue 1 this season and has scored one goal. As it stands, Everton are looking more likely to secure the signature of the in-demand centre-back.

