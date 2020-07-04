Nicolo Schira: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Thiago Alcantara

The Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the summer.

He claimed that the Spaniard is also interested to join the Reds. However, as of now, the Premier League champions are yet to submit a formal bid for the world-class midfielder.





Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted the player is seeking a new challenge, and therefore he could leave the German giants.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021. Bayern are reluctant to lose him for free.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the Bundesliga champions seemed resigned to lose him.

And now another reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, has provided the latest update on Thiago’s potential transfer.

Schira claims that the former Barcelona midfielder would cost in the region of €35m. Liverpool are preparing a four-year-contract for him, with an offer in the region of €8m-per-year.

Thiago would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool. He is a class midfielder who would bring loads of quality and experience to the side.

Thiago has won 9 major league titles in his career so far. He has won two La Liga titles with Barcelona and has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern.