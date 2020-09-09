Nicolo Schira: Leeds working to reach an agreement for Julian Draxler

Leeds United are reportedly trying to bring Julian Draxler to Elland Road this summer.

According to reports from RMC Sport, Leeds have made contact with the PSG forward, and are trying to bring him to Elland Road.





Reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira has claimed on social networking site Twitter that Draxler could leave PSG.

Leeds boss Andrea Radrizzani enjoys a very good relationship with the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and they are working to reach an agreement for the Germany international.

German club Hertha Berlin are also interested in signing Draxler who joined PSG in 2017 for a reported 42m euros (£35.5m).

The 53-times capped Germany international is a world-class player, and he would be a massive signing for Leeds.

Draxler has scored 20 goals in 140 appearances for PSG since joining the club. However, he only managed 11 appearances in the Ligue 1 last season.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have shown great ambition in the summer transfer window, having signed Rodrigo for £35million (a club-record deal) from Valencia on a four-year deal.

Leeds have also secured an £11.5m move for Robin Koch from Freiburg. If the reports are to believed, the Whites are also interested in Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher and Udinese attacker Rodrigo De Paul.