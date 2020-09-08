Nicolo Schira: Jamal Lewis set to sign five-year deal at Newcastle

Newcastle United completed two signings yesterday, and it seems more players are set to arrive on Tyneside in the coming days.

The Magpies signed Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth for a fee of £20m, while Ryan Fraser also joined the club on a free transfer.





According to reliable journalist Nicolo Schira, Jamal Lewis is all set to become the next signing for Steve Bruce.

The 22-year-old left-back was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad to face Norway on Monday.

He is now making his way to Newcastle to complete his £15m move from Norwich City. Schira claims that Lewis will sign a five-year contract at Newcastle.

Newcastle are also considering making a loan move for Rob Holding from Arsenal.

Last week, Norwich accepted a bid in the region of £15m for Lewis from Newcastle.

Lewis was highly impressive for Norwich last season. Newcastle needed to sign a quality left-back this summer, and the young left-back would be a superb signing for them.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would be able to sign Holding this summer. According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are not willing to offload him at the moment.

The Magpies are also reportedly interested in signing Rogerio from Sassuolo, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will move for him after signing Lewis.