Nicolo Schira: Everton have offered lucrative deal to sign Allan

According to transfer expert and reliable journalist, Nicolo Schira, Everton are leading the race to sign Napoli midfielder Allan in the summer transfer window.
Everton are looking to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window, and the Toffees have earmarked Allan as one of their top targets.
The likes of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, and Morgan Schneiderlin have underperformed this season, and Everton are looking to bring quality players in those positions.
#Allan could leave #Napoli in the next months. #Everton want to sign him. #EFC are in talks with his agent and have offered a contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M + bonuses a year. #Ancelotti's presence on #Toffees bench can be a decisive factor for the deal. #transfers
Carlo Ancelotti has previously worked with Allan, and the Italian boss is aware of the qualities the 29-year-old can bring to the table.
Interestingly, Allan has fallen out of favour at the Naples club, and Schira claims that he could leave the Serie A outfit in the next few months.
Everton are in talks with his agent to sign him. The Toffees have already offered him a lucrative contract that will keep him at the club till 2025.
Schira also claims that Everton have offered him wages of €6M plus bonuses a year. Obviously, it looks like Ancelotti is key behind the deal.
Everton are showing ambition in the transfer market, and Allan would be a superb signing for the club.
Allan has a wealth of experience and the Brazilian could make a strong impact at Everton, provided the deal goes through.