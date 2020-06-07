Nicolo Schira comments on reported Tottenham Hotspur target M’Baye Niang’s future

Well-known journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed on Twitter that reported Tottenham Hotspur target M’Baye Niang is close to joining Marseille from Rennes.

French publication L’Equipe recently reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Niang from Rennes in the summer transfer window.

It was reported that Spurs had made contact with the forward’s representatives over a summer move.

However, well-known sports journalist and transfer expert Schira has claimed that the 25-year-old is getting close to moving to Marseille, with talks between them and French rivals Rennes ongoing.

Mbaye #Niang is getting closer to #OlympiqueMarseille. Talks ongoing between #OM and #Rennes to finalize the deal. For him is ready 5-years contract with a wages of €2,5M a year. #transfers https://t.co/8uWRNi7OPt — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2020

Need for a striker

Harry Kane is the first-choice striker at Tottenham at the moment and is one of the best in his position in the world.

However, the England international needs competition and an able back-up, as Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has to have two strong strikers in his squad.

While Kane is a proven goalscorer and does not let his team down, he has had injuries, and he can go through a barren spell.

For Tottenham to challenge for major honours next season, they need to find a striker who can make an impact off the bench and can also challenge Kane.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.