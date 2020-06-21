Nicolo Schira: AS Roma are in talks to sign Jan Vertonghen

According to transfer expert and reliable journalist, Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will not stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

In fact, Vertonghen’s contract (£100k-per-week deal) will expire at the end of this month. The Belgian international is currently in his eighth season at the London club, but he is unlikely to be offered a new deal.





Schira claims that Serie A giants Roma are in talks with Vertonghen. In fact, Franco Baldini has offered him a two-year contract already.

Vertonghen was an unused substitute during Tottenham’s 1-1 home draw against Manchester United. He is a club hero, but it seems his time in North London is coming to an end.

Roma are also looking to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United. According to Corriere dello Sport Roma will only pursue Vertonghen if they fail to strike a deal with Smalling.

The Belgian defender has also attracted interest from Inter Milan and Napoli. It means Roma will have to work hard to secure his signature.

Vertonghen has scored 14 goals in 311 appearances since joining Tottenham from Ajax in 2012.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho confirmed earlier this week that Vertonghen is committed to help Spurs and he hopes that the defender will extend his stay until at least the end of the season.