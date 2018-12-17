Nicolas Tagliafico would be a quality signing for Newcastle United

Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico in the summer but he was deemed too expensive.
The Magpies still retain an interest in him, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Rafael Benitez is still keen to land the 26-year-old left-back.
Benitez will be given funds to operate in the transfer market, and it looks like bolstering the defence is a priority for him.
The Argentine left-back, who has 12 caps for his country, would be a massive upgrade on the current players Newcastle have at the moment. He would be a terrific signing for the Magpies, one who would add significant depth and quality to the side.
Paul Dummett has been the first choice left-back for Newcastle this season. He is a solid defender but lacks imagination going forward.
Javier Manquillo has improved in recent games, but he has not done enough to win back the fans. Moreover, he has shown vulnerabilities in the past, and is often seen as a weak link in the squad.
From that perspective, Tagliafico would be a massive upgrade. He is a complete full-back. Solid in defence, and equally brilliant going forward.
He has been highly impressive for Ajax this season, and Newcastle would land a quality player if they can agree to a deal for the former Independiente defender.