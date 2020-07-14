Nico Schira: Everton in talks to sign Napoli midfielder Allan

It is an open secret that Everton need to sign a central midfielder this summer.

The likes of Tom Davies and Fabian Delph have been really disappointing this season. And the departure of Morgan Schneiderlin is a clear indication that Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign a combative central midfielder this summer.

The Toffees have been linked with a host of midfielders but one name which keeps on coming back, again and again, is Napoli’s Allan.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has managed 18 Serie A appearances, where he scored one goal and provided one assist. He made five starts in the Champions League as well.

According to reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Everton are currently in talks with Napoli to sign the midfielder.

Ancelotti knows Allan very well having coached him during his time at the Naples club. Schira claims he is the Italian’s first-choice target this summer.

Atletico Madrid have also registered an interest in signing the midfielder.

Talks continue between #Everton and #Napoli for the brazilian midfielder #Allan. He is the first choice for #Toffees manager Carlo #Ancelotti. Also #AtleticoMadrid have asked info for Allan in the last days. #transfers #EFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 14, 2020

The nine-times capped Brazilian has been valued at €40m by the Naples club.

Earlier this month TMW reported that Everton are still ready to meet Napoli’s demands to sign the midfielder and have placed a handsome fee of €30m on the table.

Allan would be a good signing for Everton but at that price there are better and cheaper alternatives available elsewhere.