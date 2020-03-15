Nico Schira: Everton are in talks to sign Gabriel

According to reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Everton are working on a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel in the summer transfer window.
He claims that Carlo Ancelotti, the Everton boss, has held talks with the player’s agent already. The Toffees have even offered him a contract till 2025.
The Brazilian defender has been a target for both Everton and Arsenal in the summer, but it seems the Toffees are moving quickly to secure his signature.
The Mirror claimed recently that Gabriel will be Ancelotti’s first signing this summer.
Everton are looking to bolster their defence and are keen to secure a £30million deal for the Lille centre-back in the summer.
Ancelotti could offload either Yerry Mina or Michael Keane in the summer as the Italian will be looking to rebuild the squad to his own taste.
Lille signed him for £2.7m in 2017, and he has since established himself as a key player for the club. He has already picked up a lot of experience and is all set to complete a move to the Goodison Park after the end of the season.