Nico Kovac raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich in their next Champions League group game clash on Tuesday night.
Ahead of the match, Nico Kovac, the Bayern boss, has showered praise on Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Kovac has hailed the 26-year-old striker as ‘sensational’, saying he is among the top two finishers in the world alongside Robert Lewandowski.
Kovac said about Kane, as quoted by Goal : “His quality in the Premier League and for England speaks for itself. He’s sensational. He’s good at holding up and good with his head. There’s nothing he cannot do. He’s a very strong striker. Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top two, three or four in the world. I will give my team some information on Kane.”
Kane is arguably one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. He has scored over 20 goals in all competitions in his last five seasons and has been in good form in 2019-20 as well.
Although Spurs have struggled to maintain their consistency so far, Kane has not lost his scoring touch. He has scored five goals in the Premier League already, while also opened his scoring account in the Champions League clash against Olympiakos.
Kane keeps on scoring goals regardless of what is going on around him, and that makes him a very special player. However, he needs support from his teammates.
Spurs drew their opening Champions League game 2-2 against Olympiakos, and need to produce a strong performance tonight.