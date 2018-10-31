Nicholas says McGregor will be ‘eventually banned’

Charlie Nicholas believes Allan McGregor will be “eventually banned” after his return to Rangers has led to numerous altercations with players.
The experienced goalkeeper, who left Rangers for Besiktas in 2012, returned to Ibrox over the summer from Hull City and has so far made 19 appearances in all competitions under Steven Gerrard, keeping an impressive eight clean sheets.
McGregor, however, has been guilty of involving himself in scuffles with players and other off-the-ball incidents that could land him in hot water. He had a coming together with Motherwell defender Peter Hartley, was seen kicking Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer and elbowed Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven.
Nicholas was critical of McGregor’s behaviour upon his return to the Scottish Premiership and says he will be “eventually banned” if he carried on this season. He told the Daily Express (h/t HITC): “How many more dodgy incidents is Rangers keeper Allan McGregor going to get away with?”
“Gary Mackay-Steven was hardly hurt by McGregor’s elbow in the Betfred Cup semi, but the intent was there. McGregor has previous after getting involved with Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer and Peter Hartley of Motherwell. On each occasion he escaped punishment.
“Even if he does eventually get banned, I don’t think he will care. He wants to mess with people and he’ll be at it again in the next Old Firm derby.”
McGregor has made a total of 269 appearances across the board for Rangers, with his first stint for the club coming between 2001 and 2012. The goalkeeper has played for St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Besiktas, Hull City and Cardiff City but could be ending his career where it all began at Ibrox.
Rangers are fifth in the Scottish Premiership with 17 points from nine games, coming off the back of four wins from their last five.
