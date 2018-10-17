Nicholas says Celtic are considering Lennon to replace Rodgers

Charlie Nicholas believes Celtic are considering replacing Brendan Rodgers with Neil Lennon, but he doesn’t believe the move will ever go through. Lennon, who spent seven years at Celtic as a player and made over 200 appearances, managed the Hoops between 2010 and 2014, winning three Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups.
Lennon, who was named SPL Manager of the Year in 2011/12, is currently in charge of Hibernian, whom he helped earn promotion from the Scottish Championship in 2016/17. Nicholas, a former Celtic player himself, believes the Hoops are keeping an eye on their old boss due to the problems Rodgers’ charges are having this season.
Speaking in the Daily Star (h/t HITC), Nicholas said: “There are some inside Parkhead who see Neil Lennon as a live candidate to replace Brendan Rodgers when the time comes for him to move on. I can’t see it happening. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have huge admiration for Lennon as a boss. I love the way he wears his heart on his sleeve and demands the same from his players. Celtic have been warned.”
Celtic have won the treble (Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup) in consecutive seasons under Rodgers, but they’ve looked fallible this season. The Hoops are currently third in the Premiership with 16 points from eight games, three points and two places behind leaders Hearts. Hibernian are second in the table.
Celtic have struggled for goals this season, and only St Johnstone (4), Hamilton Academical (6), Motherwell (5), St Mirren (6) and Dundee FC (7) have lost more games (2).
Stats from Transfermarkt.