Niasse refusing to go, will make £1.2m staying, Ancelotti & Brands hatch plan

Everton have a problem with Oumar Niasse. The 29-year-old has been made available for sale this month but is refusing to leave. Niasse has turned down loan moves to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest and may be sitting on his £55k-per-week/£2.86m-a-year contract until it expires in July.
Marcel Brands wants him gone and may have hatched a plan with Carlo Ancelotti to a move him on – handing the striker minutes on the pitch to help attract suitors. Niasse doesn’t want to play in the Championship, but he may be open to joining a top-flight side overseas and will need to put himself in the shop window as a result.
The Senegalese international has played so little football this season and hasn’t scored a goal since May 2018, so he’s unlikely to be inundated with suitors. Everton aren’t expected to get a penny back from the £16m spent in 2016, but they may settle for getting Niasse off the wage bill this month.
Should the striker stay at Goodison Park, he could make another £1.2m. There won’t be many clubs willing to match his salary at Everton, so Niasse may want to maximise his earnings by sitting on his contract before becoming a free agent.
Stats from Transfermarkt.