Niasse could leave Everton in January, Silva treatment to blame

Oumar Niasse looks on his way out of Everton in January after struggling for playing time under Marco Silva. The 28-year-old has amassed just 58 minutes of Premier League football this season and finds himself behind the likes of Richarlison, Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman in the pecking order.
We recently reported on Soccerlens that Crystal Palace were keen on bringing the Toffees outcast to Selhurst Park in January and were considering a £6.3m bid to procure his signature, but there’s been no update in the last week or so. Niasse should be desperate to get out of Goodison Park as he can’t get a game for love nor money under Silva despite impressing last season.
The Senegalese international scored and created 10 goals in as many Premier League starts for Everton, but he found himself quickly out of favour when Richarlison was brought in from Watford last summer. The Brazilian is now a regular in attack while Niasse sits on the bench and gets a paltry number of minutes each week.
With Niasse having made just one league appearance for Everton since mid-September of 2018, it’s hard to see him staying in January. He’s made the Premier League matchday squad just three times in the last four months.
