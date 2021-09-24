The NFL returns this Sunday, and there is a full slate of great games to bet on. Our football expert presents the best NFL picks for Week-3 and details a special welcome offer at Bovada.

Sign Up at Bovada to receive up to a $1,000 deposit bonus to wager on this weekend’s NFL games.

NFL Picks: 1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Arizona Cardinals – take the Cardinals at -7.5 on the spread (-110)

As with last season, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have got off to a fantastic start in the NFC West, having won both games this season. Murray has been in sensational form, scrambling all over to extend plays, and racking up yards and highlight-reel touchdowns. The Oklahoma product has already thrown for close to 700-yards and 7 TDs. It’s not just the QB enjoying a fine start to the season either: the receiving duo of DeAndre Hopkins and rookie Rondale Moore has been in great form too, combining for 319-yards and 4 TDs.

Over in Jacksonville, it’s a different story. The Everbank Field has seen a win this season, but that was the traveling Saints over the Packers in Week-1. The Jaguars don’t look close to a W at the moment. Urban Meyer’s team has played two; lost two, including a defeat vs the unfancied Texans in Week-1. Clearly taking some time to adjust to the NFL, the No.1 Pick at the 2021 Draft Trevor Lawrence threw two picks vs the Broncos last weekend and finished with just 118-yards.

It’s not Meyer or Lawrence’s fault that Jacksonville fans look set to have to wait a little longer for success than they perhaps envisioned. But that doesn’t detract from the fact that the in-form Cardinals are likely to put a whooping on them come Sunday.

Prediction: Cardinals to win and cover the -7.5 spread.

Click here to bet on the Cardinals to win & cover (-7.5) at -110 at Bovada

NFL Picks: 2. Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks – Vikings win at the U.S. Bank Stadium (+105)

Two teams that suffered tough defeats last Sunday go head to head in what is likely to be a real Sunday afternoon nailbiter.

The Vikings have been unfortunate thus far in 2021. In Week-1, a yo-yo overtime battle with the Bengals ended in a tough 24-27 defeat. Then, last week was a similar story: the Vikings losing to the aforementioned Cardinals via a late field goal, 33-34, leaving Minnesota at 0-2. QB Kirk Cousins (595-yards; 5 TDs), RB Dalvin Cook (192-yards), WRs Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all appear on song in the offense. But the defense keeps giving up yards in crucial situations, and in the NFL, you get punished for that.

The Seahawks lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime last week, 34-37. Similar to the Vikings, it’s hard to fault the Seahawks’ offense: Russell Wilson is throwing the ball deep and with success – he’s chalked up 595-yards and 6 TDs. Metcalf and Lockett look dangerous as ever on the flanks, and the OL is holding up well thus far. However, again like the Vikings, the Seattle D hasn’t been in great form, especially not against the rush, and certainly not against Derrick Henry last weekend. Henry ended the game with 3 TDs and 182-yards!

The Vikings have the next best thing to Derrick Henry in their offense: the Chef, Dalvin Cook, and, unless a permeable Seattle defensive line has wildly improved in training this week, we think Cook might be the key to the Vikings getting their first W on the board.

Prediction: +105 odds on a Vikings home win vs a team that can’t stop the run feels like a sensible option.

Click Here to Bet on a Vikings win (+105) at Bovada

NFL Picks: 3. Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions – Lamar’s Ravens to win and cover the spread (-7.5)

After a morale-boosting victory over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be feeling very confident heading into this weekend’s match vs the Lions. Jackson was in fine form vs the Chiefs, rushing for 107-yards and 2 TDs, and the Ravens’ new running back duo of Latavius Murray and Tyson Williams are showing real signs of promise, racking up 113-yards and 1 TD between them against a decent Chiefs defensive unit.

The Ravens will still be missing several key players on their defense vs Detroit, but we all just saw the second-string get it done vs the league’s best passing attack, and it’s just hard to envision the 0-2 Lions hanging with Baltimore in this game.

Strange things do happen in the NFL, but betting on the Ravens to win and cover the -7.5 spread this weekend is the most obvious wager on the fixture list. Even if Lamar is sick, back the Ravens.

Click Here to Bet on the Ravens to cover -7.5 spread (-110) at Bovada

NFL Betting Tips: Get a $1,000 Deposit Bonus at Bovada

Bovada is offering a 50% deposit bonus up to the value of $1,000 for all new customers that sign up in time for NFL’s Week-3 games.

The offer is simple enough to explain: Bovada will match your deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000. So, if you deposit $2,000, you’ll receive $1,000; deposit $100, get $50, and so on.

To claim this offer, simply click the link below and follow the steps:

Click any link on this page to go to the Bovada sportsbook Sign up using the promotional code BVD1000 Make a deposit of $20 – $1,000 Bovada generally credits your account with a 50% match of your original deposit within 30 minutes

Click Here to Get Up to $1,000 Free at Bovada