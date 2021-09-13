Monday Night Football NFL Betting Tips – Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to Las Vegas to face Derek Carr and the historic Raiders franchise in tonight’s Week-1 Monday Night Football clash, and our team of experts has a -123 Pick to mark the occasion.

Monday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium, L.V.

The game begins at 8.15 PM EST

Broadcast live on ESPN & ABC

The Baltimore Ravens finished second in the AFC North with a winning 11-5 record last season. But Lamar and co. were eventually shut out of the endzone by a great collective effort by the Buffalo Bills defense in the Conference Championship.

Even so, the core of this current Baltimore unit returns for 2021-22, and, led by the 2019 MVP in Jackson, they are a team potentially on the cusp of greatness, so little surprise to see them listed as big favorites for tonight’s game.

The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, just narrowly missed out on a playoff birth last season, finishing 8-8 in a tough AFC West division that features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Jon Gruden, now in his third year in charge, knows the fans expect progress. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the Raiders fare up against such a stern test in Week-1 – a blowout is unlikely to go down well in L.V!