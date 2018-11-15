Neymar showers praise on Everton forward Richarlison

Everton forward Richarlison has been in explosive form since arriving from Watford during the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 10 Premier League games thus far and is one of the reasons the Goodison Park outfit are hopeful of challenging for a top-six finish this term and going forward.
Richarlison’s performances have already earned him a call-up to the Brazillian national team, and he will be looking forward to making his fifth appearance when they take on Uruguay on Friday.
With two goals already in his four caps, the youngster will be hoping to find the back of the net against Brazil’s fierce opponents in order to keep boosting his international reputation.
PSG superstar Neymar appears to be a huge fan of
Richarlison’s, and he has offered his opinion on the Everton star.
“Everybody knows that Richarlison is a really great player and a really nice guy. He has played well in great matches as he’s doing now for Everton,” the former Barcelona man told reporters this evening.
“I expect him to grow up, to keep developing in his career. And I hope I can help him to achieve the goals and to help him inside and outside the pitch as a friend and as a colleague
“He will try to keep with his hard work and keep working well to be a great player in the future.”
.@neymarjr on @richarlison97 (with English translations). #EFC #PSG #SelecaoBrasileira pic.twitter.com/dDiO1iMxDZ
— Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) November 15, 2018
The Brazilian forward hit the ground running in Europe upon arriving from his home country last summer, and reuniting with manager Marco Silva, who brought him to Watford seems to have brought out the best in him again.