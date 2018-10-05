Neymar ‘hoping to convince’ Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain

According to Goal, Neymar is ‘hoping to convince’ Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian international’s commitment to the project at PSG had been questioned, but it appears he’s not only willing to stay at the Parc des Princes he’s also recommending players for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sign for their Champions League quest – Pogba.
The French international, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with Les Blues, could be on the way out of Old Trafford after an ongoing fallout with manager Jose Mourinho. Pogba returned to Manchester from Juventus in 2016 and has gone on to make 97 appearances in all competitions, winning the Europa League and League Cup. The 25-year-old could be open to a move to PSG given his situation at United, but a January move looks off the cards.
With the Ligue 1 defending champions under investigation from UEFA following the big-money arrivals, PSG might have to wait before they can sanction a move for Pogba. United paid £89m to procure his signature two years ago, so he’ll surely cost a similar amount to sign next summer, in addition to lofty wage demands.
