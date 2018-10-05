Blog Competitions English Premier League Neymar ‘hoping to convince’ Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar ‘hoping to convince’ Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain

5 October, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours


According to Goal, Neymar is ‘hoping to convince’ Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian international’s commitment to the project at PSG had been questioned, but it appears he’s not only willing to stay at the Parc des Princes he’s also recommending players for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sign for their Champions League quest – Pogba.

The French international, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with Les Blues, could be on the way out of Old Trafford after an ongoing fallout with manager Jose Mourinho. Pogba returned to Manchester from Juventus in 2016 and has gone on to make 97 appearances in all competitions, winning the Europa League and League Cup. The 25-year-old could be open to a move to PSG given his situation at United, but a January move looks off the cards.

With the Ligue 1 defending champions under investigation from UEFA following the big-money arrivals, PSG might have to wait before they can sanction a move for Pogba. United paid £89m to procure his signature two years ago, so he’ll surely cost a similar amount to sign next summer, in addition to lofty wage demands.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Manchester City could agree deal for Rodon, Swansea could throw spanner in the works
Rojo, Herrera and Lingard ruled out for Manchester United’s Newcastle clash

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.