Neymar and Andres Iniesta react to Thiago Alcantara’s Liverpool move

Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be making his Premier League debut tomorrow against Chelsea after signing a four-year deal with Liverpool yesterday.

The 29-year-old brings loads of experience and quality to the Reds’ midfield, and his addition to the squad will help boost their chances of successfully defending their title.





Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney had hoped he wouldn’t join Liverpool despite claiming it would be great to see such a great player in the Premier League, and he later said landing him will see the Anfield giants retain the title and pip Manchester City to it again even if Pep Guardiola’s side sign Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The Argentine’s former teammates Neymar, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta have reacted to Thiago’s Liverpool move, taking to Instagram to like his latest post.

Moving from Bayern Munich to Liverpool would have been a big step down three years ago, but both clubs are on the same level right now, and even the aforementioned trio ‘approve’ of the move.

Thiago was the man of the match in last season’s Champions League final, helping the Bundesliga giants to victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and he will definitely bring immediate improvement to the Liverpool midfield.

Man City were also reportedly keen on signing the La Masia graduate, and that speaks volumes.

The Reds have stolen a march on them, though, and it could have a huge say on their title challenge.