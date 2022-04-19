Zurich Classic Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Avondale, Louisiana this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The first team tournament on the golfing schedule, with some of the leading market contenders this week carrying over some good form from Augusta and last week at the RBC Heritage. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Last week, we came extremely close to nailing our predictions. Our winning selection and our each-way pick, Shane Lowry and Harold Varner III, both came in tied third place, behind RBC Heritage winner, Jordan Spieth and runner-up, Patrick Cantlay.

Zurich Classic Preview

After The Masters a fortnight ago, and Jordan Spieth triumphing at the RBC Heritage at the weekend, the PGA Tour brings us a compelling team event this week. Some of the world’s best golfers are teaming up in a bid to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in Louisiana.

Last year, the Australian duo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman triumphed after a clinical performance, blitzing the field and coming out on top at -20. They won in a playoff over the South African pair, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Smith and Leishman can be backed at a price of 10/1 with Bet UK this week in the entertaining doubles event, aiming to become the first pair to win the tournament back-to-back.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The winning pair will win almost $3.5 million, with each individual getting a winning share of $1,199,350. So although this isn’t necessarily an individual competition, the prize money is still extremely mouth-watering and something that all professional golfers will want to get their hands on.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Zurich Classic this week at TPC Louisiana.

Zurich Classic betting tips

Zurich Classic Tip 1: Morikawa and Hovland to win @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Two of the best golfers in the world are teaming up this week in Louisiana, as Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa lock horns in a bid to win the coveted Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In Morikawa, you have a two-time major champion and the second best golfer in the world behind Scottie Scheffler, according to the World Golf Rankings. In Hovland, you have one of the most consistent players on tour, and one of Europe’s leading players alongside Jon Rahm.

This is a dream pairing. Golf fans will be in a frenzy as they watch these two young superstars team up and put their supreme golfing talents together.

Here at SportsLens, we think it is impossible to ignore the pairing of Hovland and Morikawa, and for that reason they are our selection for this weeks action on the PGA Tour.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 17/2 with Bet UK.

Zurich Classic Tip 2: McDowell and Power to win and each-way @ 40/1 with Bet UK

The island of Ireland pairing, as Northern Ireland’s Graham McDowell and Ireland’s Seamus Power team up in a bid to become Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions.

In Seamus Power, you have one of the bright lights and most promising players so far in 2022. Possibly not a huge name in golf right now, but Power has hit the PGA Tour by storm, having several top 10’s already in his short PGA Tour career.

In Graham McDowell, you have somewhat of a veteran of the golfing game. The former US Open champion and Ryder Cup hero is showing glimpses of his best form, and will be hoping to bring his ‘A game’ to Avondale this week.

This pair have everything together. Great off the tee, a sound iron game as well as a great short game and superb putting, it is easy to see this pairing being in the mix come Sunday night.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 40/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Morikawa/Hovland and McDowell/Power are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Cantlay/Schauffele @ 17/2, Leishman/Smith @ 10/1, Fleetwood/Garcia @ 25/1, Lowry/Poulter @ 20/1 and Bezuidenhout/Schwartzel @ 60/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

