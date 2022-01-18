Zimbabwe vs Guinea prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Guinea face Zimbabwe in the final round of action from AFCON Group B later today knowing that one point is all that’s required to qualify for the next round.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening fixtures and will be eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations regardless of today’s result.

For a full preview of the match, the latest odds at LiveScoreBet, betting tips

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, January 18

Kick-Off: 16:00 GMT at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Zimbabwe vs Guinea prediction

Guinea drew 0-0 against Senegal on Friday. The result leaves Syli National on the verge of qualification, needing just one point vs Zimbabwe today to guarantee progression to the last sixteen.

After a poor run of form heading into the competition, Naby Keita and co. must be pleased with the way Group B has panned out for them. Guinea are unbeaten in the tournament and have won two of their last three games played, drawing once vs Senegal last week.

Zimbabwe can no longer qualify after failing to pick up a point in either of their opening games. The Warriors recently surrendering a one-goal advantage to lose 1-2 to Malawi.

The Warriors do, however, have a habit of beating today’s opponents and have lost to Guinea in just one of the eight most recent contests between the two sides.

However, with Zimbabwe already out of the competition and without a win in any of their last 14 games in all comps, we’re expecting to see Guinea take the game to the Warriors and get the point (or better) required to progress.

Zimbabwe vs Guinea prediction: Guinea win, 2-1, and you can bet on a win for Keita and the boys at odds of 4/7 with LiveScoreBet

Zimbabwe vs Guinea betting tips

With Zimbabwe heavy betting favorites to win this afternoon’s game, there’s much better value on the handicap market.

We’re taking Syli National to win and over 1.5 goals scored in the game at odds of 23/20 at LiveScoreBet.

Should this wager prove successful, a £10 bet with odds of 23/20 pays out at £21.50. This is a significantly better payout than you’d get betting on a straight win for Guinea on the moneyline.

Zimbabwe vs Guinea tip: Bet on Guinea to win with +1.5 goals scored in the match at 23/20 with LiveScoreBet

Zimbabwe vs Guinea odds

Zimbabwe vs Guinea match odds

Zimbabwe to win @ 5/1 with LiveScoreBet

Draw @ 14/5 with LiveScoreBet

Guinea to win @ 4/7 with LiveScoreBet

Zimbabwe vs Guinea total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with LiveScoreBet

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/20 with LiveScoreBet

Zimbabwe vs Guinea free bet

