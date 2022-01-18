Zimbabwe vs Guinea live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Guinea take on Zimbabwe in AFCON Group B this afternoon knowing that a point is all they need to qualify for the knockout round.

Zimbabwe got off to a bad start in the competition, losing their opening two fixtures, and can no longer qualify for the next stage. But, with pride on the line, expect to see the Warriors go to battle as they aim to halt Guinea’s campaign.

Zimbabwe vs Guinea live stream

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Preview

Guinea drew 0-0 with Senegal on Friday, leaving Syli National with four points from two games played in AFCON Group B and on the verge of qualification. One more point will ensure safe passage to the next round.

However, despite their somewhat lowly standing in the group having amassed zero points to date, Zimbabwe have proven to be quite the thorn in the side of Guinea in recent meetings: in the last eight competitive matches, Guinea have defeated Zimbabwe only once. So, expect a tight contest at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Zimbabwe lost their second successive AFCON Group B game when they were defeated 2-1 by Malawi last week – the result means that the Warriors can no longer qualify for the next round.

Ishmael Wadi netted the first goal of the tournament for Zimbabwe, but Malawi hit back with two goals from Gabadinho Mhango to take the three points and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Eliminated and now without a win in 14 games in all competitions, Zimbabwe are likely to be low on confidence heading into this one, which should lead to a positive afternoon for Guinea.

But, stranger things have happened. As mentioned, Guinea’s record against the Warriors in recent matches has been appalling, and, if Liverpool’s Naby Keita and co. play at anything less than their best, Zimbabwe still have enough about them to cause an upset.

When does Zimbabwe vs Guinea kick-off?

The AFCON Group B encounter: Zimbabwe vs Guinea kicks off at 16:00 BST, on the 18th of January, at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Team News

Zimbabwe team news

The only Zimbabwean player to score thus far at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ishmael Wadi is a major doubt for today’s game after coming off with an injury towards the end of the match against Malawi. Prince Dube is expected to lead the line in his absence.

Zimbabwe predicted lineup vs Guinea:

Mhari; Bhasera, Hadebe, Takwara, Chimwemwe; Madzongwe, Benyu, Musona; Kangwa, Dube, Mahachi

Guinea team news RB Leipzig midfielder, Ilaix Moriba, is expected to drop back to the bench after a quiet afternoon in his last appearance, with the Guinea side expected to revert to the more familiar midfield combo of Keita, Diawara, and Conte.

Guinea predicted line-up vs Zimbabwe:

Keita; Sylla, Conte, Camara, Sow, Cisse; Keita, Diawara, Conte; Bayo, Guilavogui

