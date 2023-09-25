Zhilei Zhang 7/2 to face Tyson Fury next as he aims to silence him.

Zhang holds a 29% chance to confront Usyk as the mandatory challenger to Usyk’s WBO belt.

At 7/1, Zhang is could face either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder next in huge showdown.

Zhilei Zhang, after knocking out Joe Joyce on Saturday night, has the world pondering over his next opponent. He is positioned to face Tyson Fury, willing to shut him up at odds of 7/2 (+350), according to the betting odds.

Odds for Zhilei Zhang’s Next Opponent

Oleksandr Usyk 5/2

5/2 Tyson Fury 7/2

7/2 Deontay Wilder 7/1

7/1 Anthony Joshua 7/1

7/1 Filip Hrgovic 8/1

8/1 Dillian Whyte 9/1

9/1 Andy Ruiz Jr. 10/1

10/1 Murat Gassiev 14/1

14/1 Otto Wallin 22/1

22/1 Martin Bakole 25/1

25/1 Daniel Dubois 25/1

25/1 Dereck Chisora 40/1

40/1 Joe Joyce 150/1

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only.

Zhang to Face Tyson Fury Next?

Post his knockout victory against Joe Joyce, Zhang is leaning towards facing Tyson Fury next, wanting to “shut him up once and for all.”

Fury, who is scheduled to fight UFC star Ngannou at the end of October, could also be entangled with other potential bouts, possibly a monster British boxing face-off against Anthony Joshua.

The fight between Zhang and Fury could be a monumental event, and it’s not out of the realms of possibility with the odds standing at just 7/2.

Mandatory Challenger to Usyk

Zhang is now the mandatory challenger for Usyk’s WBO belt, with the prospects of turning his interim WBO championship into a genuine title.

With Usyk being the favorite for Zhang’s next fight at 5/2, it presents a significant opportunity for Zhang to elevate his career and solidify his championship status.

Potential Clash with AJ or Wilder

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are also potential opponents for Zhang. Wilder and AJ are looking at a bout themselves in early 2024, but if they fail to reach an agreement, Zhang could step in to face either one of them.

With odds of just 7/1 to face either of them next, they both remain in his crosshairs, especially if their expected fight falls through.

Other Potential Fights Next For Zhang



While the focus is primarily on Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Wilder, other possible contenders like Filip Hrgovic (8/1), who has won a close first fight against Zhang, and Dillian Whyte (9/1) also hover on the periphery.

Even Andy Ruiz Jr (10/1), and Murat Gassiev (14/1), who is scheduled to fight Otto Wallin soon, cannot be ruled out, presenting a world of possibilities and exciting matchups. However, after beating Joe Joyce again, it looks like a trilogy is off the cards with Joyce standing at 150/1 to be Zhang’s next opponent.

SportsLens Commentary

“Zhang’s knockout of Joyce has elevated his standing, positioning him as a formidable contender for the likes of Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Wilder,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The potential match-ups present an enthralling prospect for fans, with each battle promising to be a commercial blockbuster. Any of the high-caliber opponents listed here would underscore his upward trajectory in the boxing world, and provide boxing fans with a must-see bout.”

