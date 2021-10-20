Zenit St. Petersburg will look to close in on the top spot with a win over Juventus in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 20th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Juventus have won their first two group games and they are at the top of the standings. Zenit on the other hand, have three points from two outings.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus team news

Magomed Ozdoev is the only injury concern for Zenit. Meanwhile, Juventus are without Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Paulo Dybala.

Zenit St Petersburg possible starting lineup: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Chistyakov, Rakitskyi; Sutormin, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Azmoun, Claudinho Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Kean

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus form guide

Zenit are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will have to improve immensely in order to beat the Italian giants.

Juventus are on a five-match winning run after a mediocre start to the season. The Italians have also won seven of their last eight matches in the Champions League.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Zenit St. Petersburg – 11/5

• Draw – 9/4

• Juventus – 7/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 22/19

• Under – 5/6

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus prediction

Zenit are lacking in form and momentum right now. Juventus have a better team and they are in red hot form.

The Italians should be able to grind out all three points away from home.

Prediction: Juventus win.

