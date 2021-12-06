Football Betting Tips – Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Gazprom Arena.
Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea preview
Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea team news
Zenit St Petersburg possible starting line-up: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyi; Karavaev, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho
Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku
Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea:
Match-winner:
• Zenit St. Petersburg – 5/1
• Draw – 10/3
• Chelsea – 8/15
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea prediction
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 8/15 with Betfred
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 8/15
