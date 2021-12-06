Football Betting Tips – Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea preview & prediction

The Russian outfit have no chance of making it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League but they could still book their place in the Europa League knockout stage.

A draw here would guarantee the home side’s qualification to the Europa League and they will be desperate to pull off a positive result.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to win their group and they are currently level on points with Italian giants Juventus.

Finishing at the top of their group could help them secure a relatively easier fixture in the knockout rounds and the Blues will look to pick up all three points here.