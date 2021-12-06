Countries
Football Betting Tips – Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea preview & prediction

updated

17 hours ago

on

Tuchel
Zenit St Petersburg take on Chelsea in their final UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Gazprom Arena. 

Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea preview

The Russian outfit have no chance of making it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League but they could still book their place in the Europa League knockout stage.
 
A draw here would guarantee the home side’s qualification to the Europa League and they will be desperate to pull off a positive result.
 
Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to win their group and they are currently level on points with Italian giants Juventus.
 
Finishing at the top of their group could help them secure a relatively easier fixture in the knockout rounds and the Blues will look to pick up all three points here.

Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea team news

Zenit St Petersburg possible starting line-up: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyi; Karavaev, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea form guide

Chelsea are in impressive form right now and they have won six of their last seven Champions League matches with clean sheets.
 
Meanwhile, Zenit have failed to win eleven of their last 12 Champions League matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.
 
The last time these two sides met, Chelsea picked up a narrow 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and the home side will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest.

Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Zenit St. Petersburg 5/1
• Draw – 10/3
• Chelsea – 8/15

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea were beaten by West Ham United in their last Premier League outing and they will be full of motivation heading into this game. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back strongly and win their group with a positive result here.
 
Zenit are in abysmal form as far as the Champions League is concerned and they are out of their depth against a team like Chelsea. The home side are likely to fall short here.
 

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 8/15 with Betfred

