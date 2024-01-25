NFL

Zay Flowers Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ravens rookie Zay Flowers has enjoyed an impressive debut year in Baltimore and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the wide receiver.

Zay Flowers AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)
  • Flowers over 44.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Flowers over 4.5 receptions (+100)
Zay Flowers Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+175 with BetOnline)

Zay Flowers is emerging as one of the league’s most talented young receivers and +175 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the rookie to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship looks solid value.

Flowers is already an integral part of the Ravens offense led by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, which saw Baltimore finish with the best record in the NFL as the 23-year-old scored six touchdowns with 858 total receiving yards.

The first-round pick out of Boston College has five touchdowns in his last seven games and after leading the team in receiving yards last time out, he’s poised to play another key role on Sunday.

Zay Flowers Player Prop Pick 2: Over 44.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Flowers managed 41 yards in the air on just four catches in the Divisional round win over the Houston Texans, which was slightly under his season average of 53.6 per game.

Kansas City are one of the best passing defenses in the NFL but this youngster has zero fear and he’s already proving to be a cornerback’s worst nightmare.

We’re backing Flowers to cover his over 44.5 receiving yards prop in the AFC Championship.

Zay Flowers Player Prop Pick 3: Over 4.5 receptions (+100 with BetOnline)

Flowers averaged 4.8 receptions per game this year and he’s covered this prop in five of his last ten outings, so at an odds-against price of +100 it’s worth chancing the over 4.5.

The rookie was by far Lamar Jackson’s most utilised target in the air this year and he’s earned a significant role on a championship-level team for good reason.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top