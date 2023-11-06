NFL

Zach Wilson Player Prop Picks vs LA Chargers

Olly Taliku
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as he goes up against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Zach Wilson Player Prop Picks vs LA Chargers

  • Wilson to score first touchdown +2800
  • Wilson over 215.5 passing yards -110
  • Wilson longest completion over 35.5 yards -110
Zach Wilson Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2800 with Bovada

Zach Wilson has been priced at +2800 to score the first touchdown on Monday night and the high price makes sense bearing in mind the quarterback is yet to score a rushing touchdown through the first nine weeks of the season.

The Jets will be looking to continue their impressive win streak from the past few weeks, having secured three wins on the bounce to take New York’s record to 4-3.

Wilson has been running for some impressive scrimmage yards in the last few games, with 66 rushing yards recorded in the last three games alone. If Wilson continues to run the ball close to the end zone, there’s a good chance he could get his first touchdown of the season at a price of +2800 which can’t be ignored.

Zach Wilson Player Prop Pick 2: Wilson over 215.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Wilson has averaged just 191 passing yards per game so far this season, in what has been a difficult first half of the campaign for New York Jets’ signal caller.

The last few weeks have been much more encouraging for Wilson and the Jets though and with three wins from their last three, New York will be confident they can get the win over a depleted Chargers side, despite coming into the match as three point underdogs.

Even though Wilson has a fairly low average for passing yards this season, in last weekend’s win against the Giants the quarterback threw for 240 passing yards and if he can continue that form tonight, 216 yards should be no problem.

Zach Wilson Player Prop Pick 3: Wilson longest completion over 35.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Despite often throwing around or under 200 passing yards per game this season, Wilson has still been able to manage some fairly long completions on a consistent basis.

Wilson’s longest completion in the last four games have all been above 33 yards, with a longest successful pass of 50 yards coming last weekend against the Giants.

We certainly wouldn’t be afraid of taking Wilson’s longest completion prop on Monday night, with the quarterback in good form lately.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
