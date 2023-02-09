NFL

You’ll Be Surprised How Much Money The 2023 Super Bowl Cheerleaders Will Earn

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
eagles cheerleaders
eagles cheerleaders

Being a Super Bowl cheerleader is glamorous gig – right? Or so you’d think, but you might be shocked at the actual money the NFL cheerleaders make.

NFL Cheerleaders May Only Earn $15-20 An Hour

Of course, like any industry there will be different levels of experience and with that comes varied pay packets – the same applies to the world of NFL cheerleading.

Some professionals are reported to earn up to $75,000 a year, while a supporting cheerleader might only be able to command $20,000 a year salary. Regardless, earnings for both are still dwarfed by some of the salaries that the NFL players will back each year.

But, overall the pro cheerleaders, will only get around $15-$20 per hour, with the supporting cast on even less $9 and in general half of what the pro CL’s will get.

These figures have also come off the back of some recent increases after many complaints around the world of NFL.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Earn The Most

Yes, some will also be able to top up their cash with extra match fees and, of course, they get some snazzy outfits to wear, with the Dallas Cowboys said to be the most lucrative cheerleading job on the circuit.

Those at the summit of the cheerleading profession, and in the top 10 percent, can boost their earnings to $124,000 annually or $59 per hour.

There are also many hours of practice to sign-up to and with the next ‘younger and prettier’ cheerleader lurking just around the corner, then the life span for these NFL entertainers is often short.

RELATED: From Bradley Cooper To Brad Pitt: Who Are The Super Bowl 2023 Celebrity Fans?

Did You Know Six NFL Teams Don’t Have Cheerleaders at ALL?

Many think that NFL and cheerleading go ‘hand-in-hand’ and after all it’s a nice way of keeping the crowds entertained during the long matches. However, there are actually six NFL sides that don’t have a team of cheerleaders at all – The Bears, Bills, Browns, Giants, Steelers and Packers.

Most of the teams state that their climate is just too cold to have them – unless the crowds what the dancers to perform in thick coats and woolly hats!

Giants co-owner John Mara told the New York Times: “Philosophically we have always had issues with sending scantily clad women out on the field to entertain our fans”.

Some Cheerleaders May Get a Super Bowl Bonus

The better news for cheerleaders is that if they support their team all the way to the Super Bowl, then they will often pick up Play-off bonuses along the way, and then a bigger reward should they reach (and then win) the Super Bowl.

Former 49ers Cheerleader Teri Hatcher Has a Super Bowl Winning Ring

Ex-Superman actress, Teri Hatcher was a cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers back in the 1980’s and has a Super Bowl winners’ ring in her possession.

However, she’s since revealed that it wasn’t during her time as a cheerleader that she got the winners’ ring, but much later in 1994 when the 49ers won the Super Bowl and getting to know the team and the owners – which, somehow, led her to being given a 1994 Super Bowl winners ring.

 

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
eagles cheerleaders
NFL

LATEST You’ll Be Surprised How Much Money The 2023 Super Bowl Cheerleaders Will Earn

Author image Andy Newton  •  20s
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
NFL
Back The Kansas City Chiefs At -101 With BetOnline To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night at…

tzsx57y41bgy1cx7siok
NFL
Most Passing Yards In Super Bowl History
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes break the passing yards record? Super Bowl LVII marks the first…

place your bets
NFL
How to Bet On The Super Bowl in The USA | Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 1
NFL
Heads or Tails? Back Tails To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss With BetOnline At -101
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
super bowl jersey
NFL
Will The Super Bowl 2023 First Touchdown Player Jersey Number Be Odd Or Even?
Author image Andy Newton  •  57min
Eminem and Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show
NFL
BetOnline Offering +300 Odds On Eminem Featuring In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5h
Arrow to top