Being a NFL cheerleader is sort-after job, especially if performing at the Super Bowl – right? Well, on paper it might look a top gig, but you’ll be surprised to learn just how much the NFL cheerleader’s salary is.



NFL Cheerleaders Salary: Most Earn Just $15-20 An Hour

If goes without saying that in any industry there are pay brackets – with those at the top end of their fields earning more.

And the same rule applies when it comes to looking at the average NFL cheerleaders salary.

Some pom-pom pros in the top 10% can command a salary of up to $120,000 a year, or almost $60 an hour. Plus, with social media presence an ever-growing tool to gain stardom and popularity this is also helping some dancers in their quest for bigger contracts.

However, whereas this applies to the high-end of the profession there are still 90% earning a basic wage of about $22,500, which equates to around $150 per game and $50-$75 for any public appearance.

While a supporting cheerleader, the ones that are drafted in because of illness of injury, might only be able to ask for $20,000.

Regardless, these NFL cheerleaders salaries are still eclipsed by some of the earnings the NFL and Super Bowl players will see hitting their bank accounts each year. Like Kansas City Chief star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who signed a monster 10-year deal worth $450m last year.

But back to the cheerleaders and, on average, these pro NFL supporters will only get earn between $15-$20 per hour, with the supporting cast just $9 – with the general rule for the understudies being half of the main cheer NFL cheerleader salary.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Salary The Highest

Yes, some will also be able to top up their cash with extra match fees and, of course, they get some sparkly outfits to wear, with the Dallas Cowboys said to be the most lucrative cheerleading job in the NFL.

Those at the summit of the cheerleading profession, and in the top 10 percent, can boost their earnings to $124,000 annually or $59 per hour.

There are, however, also many hours of practice that go with the job to and with the next ‘prettier and younger’ cheerleader just around the corner, then the life span for these NFL entertainers is often a short one.

Why Is The NFL Cheerleader Salary So Low?

The main reason here is that NFL cheerleading is deemed to be a part-time job or even still be in education. Many have second jobs in order to pay the bills, with games only once a week during the season.

Plus, there are, of course, no games to pom pom in during the close season – between February and August.

However, the challenge a lot of NFL cheerleaders have is to find that second job that not only pays enough to top up their average salaries, but also one that is flexible enough to let them follow their chosen NFL around the US during the season.

Can The NFL Cheerleaders Salary Be Topped Up?

In short, yes.

NFL cheerleaders can give their earnings an injection based on their experience and popularity to ask for more money. Plus, if the team they are attached to are doing well, then there can often be bonuses for making the play-offs and, of course, the Super Bowl.

If the demand is there, some NFL cheerleaders may also be able to top up their salary by making public appearances.

Did You Know? Six NFL Teams Don’t Have Cheerleaders at ALL

Cheerleading in the NFL is iconic – right? It’s been a regular fixture for decades and a great way of keeping the crowds entertained during the long games.

After all, an NFL match isn’t just about the actual game these days – especially in the Super Bowl with the National Anthem being sung and huge artists, like Usher in 2024, booked to play to the crowds at half-time.

Therefore, it might come as a shock that here are actually still six NFL sides that don’t have a team of cheerleaders at all – The Bears, Bills, Browns, Giants, Steelers and Packers.

These sides mainly state that their climate is too cold to have them – unless the crowds what the dancers to perform in with hats and gloves on.

Giants co-owner John Mara once told the New York Times: “Philosophically we have always had issues with sending scantily clad women out on the field to entertain our fans”.

Do NFL Cheerleaders get Super Bowl Rings?

Yes, some Super Bowl cheerleaders in the past have been known get a Super Bowl ring if their team goes all the way and lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This, however, is always down to the individual teams and a set arrangement.

At Super Bowl LVII in 2023, some of the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders landed a ring (see pic below).

Chiefs’ chairman Clark Hunt laid on a special party for his dancers at the Arrowhead Stadium, where the Vince Lombardi Trophy was also on show, to present the sort-after rings.

In other cases, some NFL Super Bowl-winning cheerleaders may get another piece of jewellery or a giant pendant.

In total the NFL gives away 150 Super Bowl rings to each winning team, but they can also chose to purchase more if needed. It’s then up to the owners of the sides, who gets these rings.

Former 49ers Cheerleader Teri Hatcher Has a Super Bowl Winning Ring

Did you know Ex-Superman actress, Teri Hatcher was a cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers back in the 1980’s and as a result has a Super Bowl winners’ ring in her possession?

But, Hatcher has since let slip that it wasn’t during her time as a cheerleader that she received the Super Bowl winners’ ring

It was, however, much later in 1994 when the 49ers won the Super Bowl again. At that time Hatcher was still in contact with the team and owners – which, somehow, led her to being given a 49ers 1994 Super Bowl winners ring.