Yeni malatyaspor will play the Turkish Super Lig match against Kayserispor on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Watch and bet on Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Preview

Yeni malatyaspor lost the match against Rizespor with a 1-0 scoreline at Caykur Didi Stadyumu. On the other hand, Kayserispor played the game against Gaziantep which ended with a 0-0 draw. Kayserispor managed to have 50% possession in this Turkish Super Lig match.

Last but not the least, Yeni malatyaspor and Kayserispor met each other at Malatya Stadyumu and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Team News

Yeni Malatyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ozbir; Ciftpinar, Kaya, Wallace; Mallan, Aabid, Ndong, Haddadi; Buyuk, Chouiar, Tetteh

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Lung Jr; Bulut, Hosseini, Kolovetsios, Carole; Bassan, Kemen, Campanharo, Akdag, Thiam; Gavranovic

Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Malatyaspor: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Kayserispor: 19/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/12

Under: 9/10

Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Prediction

Yeni Malatyaspor hasn’t won in their previous three league games at home, while Kayserispor has also struggled away from home. Therefore most football betting sites believe that both teams will settle for a draw.

Prediction: Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor to end in a draw.

Bet on Yeni Malatyaspor vs Kayserispor to draw at 23/10 with Bet365.

How to Watch Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor live online.

Yeni malatyaspor vs Kayserispor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.