The XBet UFC 293 betting offer ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title bout sees $500 on the table for the UFC action this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
|1.
|
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for UFC 293 this weekend from Sydney, Australia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming UFC 293 fights – including the UFC Middleweight Title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya, and the challenger Sean Strickland.
How To Claim Your XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer:
- Click to register with XBet
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in free UFC betting offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $500
RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds
How To Place A UFC 293 Bet At XBet
Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the UFC action with the click of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight at UFC 293.
- Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC’ section
- Click on the UFC markets and make a selection
- Place your UFC 293 bets
Why You Should Join XBet For UFC 293
A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best UFC 293 betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of UFC betting options and props, including fight specials that you won’t find anywhere else.
Known for fast pay-outs, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.
In addition to great odds and MMA props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online on the UFC.
Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Free UFC Betting Picks – Best UFC picks from our experts, completely free of charge.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- UFC Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.