The XBet UFC 293 betting offer ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title bout sees $500 on the table for the UFC action this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.



XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for UFC 293 this weekend from Sydney, Australia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming UFC 293 fights – including the UFC Middleweight Title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya, and the challenger Sean Strickland.

How To Claim Your XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer:

Click to register with XBet Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $500 in free UFC betting offers

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit

Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A UFC 293 Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the UFC action with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight at UFC 293.

Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC’ section

Click on the UFC markets and make a selection

Place your UFC 293 bets

Why You Should Join XBet For UFC 293

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best UFC 293 betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of UFC betting options and props, including fight specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast pay-outs, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and MMA props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online on the UFC.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

Better odds and more player props markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

