Betting

XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC
Israel Adesanya UFC

The XBet UFC 293 betting offer ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title bout sees $500 on the table for the UFC action this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for UFC 293 this weekend from Sydney, Australia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming UFC 293 fights – including the UFC Middleweight Title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya, and the challenger Sean Strickland.

How To Claim Your XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free UFC betting offers
Join XBet Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

How To Place A UFC 293 Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the UFC action with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight at UFC 293.

  • Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC’ section
  • Click on the UFC markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 293 bets

Why You Should Join XBet For UFC 293

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best UFC 293 betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of UFC betting options and props, including fight specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast pay-outs, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and MMA props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online on the UFC.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting

LATEST Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  16min

You can claim the Jazz Sports UFC 293 betting offer of up to $1000 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 free bets by just guiding through the easy…

Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Betting
MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Ahead of this stellar UFC 293 pay-per-view card on Saturday, September 9, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this huge fight between the champion Israel…

Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Betting
BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1 1
Betting
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Arrow to top