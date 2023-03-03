Site News

XBet UFC 285 Betting Offer: $500 In UFC Free Bets

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Jon Jones makes his blockbuster return to the octagon this Saturday and XBet is getting the party started by giving away $500 in free bets for UFC 285.

XBet UFC 285 Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for UFC 285. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

How To Claim Your UFC 285 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free UFC 285 bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on UFC 285 with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the exciting card:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section
  • Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection
  • Place your Jones vs Gane bet

Why You Should Join XBet For UFC 285

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best UFC 285 betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of UFC betting options and props, including specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and UFC 285 props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

