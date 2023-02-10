NFL

XBet Super Bowl Offer: $500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
XBet Super Bowl Offer 500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
XBet Super Bowl Offer 500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 is set to kick off on Sunday and XBet is getting the party started by giving away $500 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs.

$500 in Free Super Bowl Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

XBet Super Bowl Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Super Bowl Offers
Join XBet Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join XBet For The Super Bowl

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best Super Bowl betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of NFL betting options and props, including Super Bowl specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and Super Bowl props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$500 in Free Super Bowl Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
MyBookie Super Bowl Offer 1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL

LATEST MyBookie Super Bowl Offer: $1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Bovada Super Bowl Offer 750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
Bovada Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5min

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Arizona and Bovada is giving away $750 in free bets for the…

patrick mahomes
NFL
Late Super Bowl Point Spread Movement Favors Chiefs
Author image David Evans  •  3h

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As the big game nears, the latest trend…

Super Bowl Offer — Best Alternative If You Cant Bet At Stake.com
NFL
Stake Super Bowl Offer — Best Alternatives If You Can’t Bet At Stake.com
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
chiefs cheerleaders
NFL
The Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Heading to the Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  3h
Chris Jones Sacks
NFL
Chris Jones to Register Two Super Bowl Sacks Valued at +250 With BetOnline
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  9h
547e7 16745847159428 1920
NFL
BetOnline offering odds of -120 on Chiefs to score 25 points in Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  10h
Arrow to top