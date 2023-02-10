NFL

XBet Offers $500 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
Super Bowl 2023 is set to kick off on Sunday and XBet is getting the party started by giving away $500 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs.

XBet Super Bowl Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Super Bowl Offers
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join XBet For The Super Bowl

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best Super Bowl betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of NFL betting options and props, including Super Bowl specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and Super Bowl props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
